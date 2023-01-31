Both Griffith and Leeton Real Estate branches, along with several of agents, have been named finalists for prestigious agency awards.
Griffith Real Estate has been earmarked in the category of property management agency of the year (regional) as part of the Australasian real estate results awards (ARERA's).
Leeton Real Estate is in the running for the top gong in the awards' rising star agency of the year category, and it's principal Luke Santolin has been nominated for both auctioneer of the year and regional agent of the year.
Griffith Real Estate agent Lily Fedrigo has been selected as a finalist for performer of the year in property management, while director Luke Papandrea has been listed in the agent achiever of the year (regional) category.
The awards highlight the achievements of independent agents across both Australia and New Zealand.
Griffith Real Estate has both been nominated and taken out certain categories in the past, and principal Tony Santolin says it is always makes him proud.
"In the past we have won the category of rural agency three times and have been added to the Hall of Fame as a result. We've had agents named rising stars and regional agents of the year. We've also won marketing awards," Mr Santolin said.
"It's always a special feeling. All those years ago when this business began, I never would have thought we would achieve at this level.
"I think a big reason for it is because our team is committed to growth. We adopt technology and these awards are a reflection of where we sit in the scheme of growing agencies.
"Being in the running really gives us the excitement and drive to go to the next level. It's not about us, it's about the service we provide our clients and these awards are a reflection of that.
"I'm especially proud of Luke. For me, the wow factor is in the fact that Sydney auctioneers get to auction $4 million houses whereas Luke is doing less than 100 auctions a year and is probably your more authentic local agent," he said.
Lead sales agent at Leeton Real Estate, Luke Santolin, says he is humbled to be nominated in several categories..
"Normally I'm at these awards watching the big guns take home the prizes. To know I'll be a part of it this year is amazing," he said.
"The awards take into account the location and size of the population the business is in. So it's great that an agency from a small town like Leeton is being recognised. The awards will also be a terrific opportunity to meet some of the best agencies in Australia and New Zealand.
"We're hoping for the best."
The winners will be announced at the ARERA awards night at the Ivy Ballroom in Sydney on February 20.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
