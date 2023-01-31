The Area News

Griffith and Leeton Real Estate branches and agents in the running for ARERA awards

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 31 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured: Griffith Real Estate Principal Tony Santolin with agent Lily Fedrigo (finalist, performer of the year in property management), and Leeton's Luke Santolin (auctioneer of the year and agent achiever of the year finalist). Absent: Luke Papandrea, agent achiever of the year finalist. Photo by Allan Wilson

Both Griffith and Leeton Real Estate branches, along with several of agents, have been named finalists for prestigious agency awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.