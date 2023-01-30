With one round remaining before finals get underway in the Griffith Touch senior competition, only first and sixth spot are locked away in the women's top division.
Snow's Excavations were able to retake second place on the ladder after coming away with a 6-5 victory over Physifitness. It was a back-and-forth first half as the sides traded tries in the opening stanza.
Johane Oberholzer scored a first-half double for Snow's Excavation, but Physifitness stayed within reach with Jayda Cook and Megan Polkinghorne getting over as the side's locked at 3-all midway through the first half.
Sophie Webb and Emma Woolnough gave Snow's the first two-try lead, but Cook scored her second of the day to see Snow's leading 5-4 at the break. The scoring slowed in the second half with Webb scoring her second to push the lead back out to two tries, but Cook gave her side a chance as she completed her hat-trick.
It wasn't to be for Physifitness as Snow's came away with the one-try victory.
Heart Racers were able to locked away top spot after coming away with a narrow 8-6 victory over Black Line Swim School, while Gem Girls came away with a 3-2 victory over 3-2.
A top-of-the-table clash highlights the final round of women's action.
In the men's competition, The Legend has kept their top four hopes alive after a draw against Tim's Trims.
It didn't look likely at the start of the game, with Tim's Trim getting out to a three-try lead thanks to Danny Graham and James Girdler before The Legend struck back.
Isaiah Potts and Noah Schmetzer pulled it back to a 3-2 game heading into the break before tries to Potts, and Dean Schmetzer gave them a 4-3 lead.
Girdler scored his second to lock the scores at 4-all, and it would remain there until the final siren.
Marchiori Construction is once again firming as the favourites for the men's competition after locking away top spot with a 9-2 win over Guidolin Agrimac.
Spencer and Bennett jumped into second place after 6-4 win over Wiradjuri Dreaming, but they will need to be wary of the threat from George Duncan Electrical, who came away with a 10-6 win over LiveFit 24/7.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
