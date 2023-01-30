The Area News

Pubs and clubs weigh in on tax increase which will see Griffith's beer drinkers pay extra

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 31 2023 - 8:21am, first published January 30 2023 - 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coro Club operations manager, Matt Hardwick. Photo: Allan Wilson

Griffith patrons can expect the price of their schooners to rise by as much as 40 cents from Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.