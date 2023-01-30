Griffith patrons can expect the price of their schooners to rise by as much as 40 cents from Wednesday.
It comes as part of the latest hike on the federal tax of beer, set to rise by 3.7 per cent, the highest in recent memory.
The federal tax on beer is tied to inflation and updated every six months.
Despite the rise, operators at several Griffith establishments are keeping optimistic and say they will do what they can to keep the afternoon and weekend brew at the local as affordable as possible.
Coro Club operations manager, Matt Hardwick, says staff are yet to have a formal discussion about what the hike will mean, but he expects the club will follow suit in raising the price.
"It means we're going to need to spend more to get the beer in. Increases happen regularly and patrons tend to be fairly good about it. It's just that this hike is a big one," Mr Hardwick said.
"As a result, I think most venues will be increasing prices as a result, us included. A typical schooner at the club generally costs six dollars now - I'm not sure how much it would be after the tax takes effect."
Despite the increase, he doesn't believe the loyalty of patrons will waver as a result.
"In Griffith, the prices are generally fairly reasonable anyway and I'd say, on average, we are one of the cheapest places. I don't think we will have any major backlash as long as we give people enough notice," Mr Hardwick said.
"We do happy hour every day and that, coupled with our promotions, should help relax the situation. Prices might go up but I also think there's a way of keeping patrons happy."
Hannah Middleton, a manager with Golden Crown Hotels which owns the Yenda, Leeton and Yanco Hotels, says she wishes she didn't have to raise prices but must in order to be viable.
"Under the tax, the price would roughly go up by twelve dollars per keg and the increase has probably been waiting for some time. It's only natural coming out of the pandemic that this should happen now," Ms Middleton said.
"If the prices go up at the hotels, it'll only be by thirty cents. It's not too significant, especially with everything else going up anyway.
"Unfortunately, there's not a great deal we can do about this. The hike gets passed onto the breweries, that then gets passed onto us as a consumer of that company, and naturally it ends up with the customer.
"If we weren't to adopt it now, it would go up again in September and it's easier on everyone to pass it on progressively. I wish we didn't have to do it but hopefully our happy hour pricing will help to ease that pinch."
Naturally, prices at bottle shops will also rise, with the Consumer Price Index jumping by 7.8 per cent over the past year.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
