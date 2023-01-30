Teachers are busy getting rooms ready for the newest crop of students and parents are madly dashing between stores to pick up pencils and bags, getting ready for the return to school next week.
School returns on February 7, and nobody is more excited or more nervous than the students starting kindergarten (except perhaps their parents).
Oliver Fishenden is very excited to start kindergarten at St Patrick's this year, after years in preschool. Like the rest of his class, he met with his teacher Mrs Hill a week early in an effort to scope out individual needs and quirks.
Mr Fishenden said he was nervous and sad to leave preschool, but very excited to take on the new challenges and make some new friends.
He said he liked Mrs Hill and thought she would make learning fun, and was very excited to join the school's chess club.
He did have one worry, beginning with math tests - but went on to expand it to all tests.
READ MORE
"Probably the math tests will be hard ... actually all tests, even science, " he said.
His mother Emily said she had some mixed feelings but was mostly excited to see how Oliver went in a new environment and hoped to see him face new challenges head-on.
"I'm excited for him to be in a more challenging environment, that will help him grow as a person ... I'm nervous though. Oliver's a bit quirky, I'm nervous to see how he and everyone else handles big school."
She said that in with the nerves was a little peace and quiet.
"I'm also a bit keen for school holidays to be over, I'm sure all the other parents can understand the struggle," she joked.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.