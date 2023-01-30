It might have been summer's hottest day, but the 63 players who contested Saturday's single stableford did not produce too many hot scores.
Sim Tuitivake carded 37 points to take out A Grade. He carded 19 points out, nailing a birdie on the 7th, then added 18 home. He survived a countback over Trevor Richards also on 37 points, with the same splits, draining a birdie on the fifth, only to lose the last six hole countback.
James Wythes 36 points won B Grade, 19 points out and 17 home, carding eight pars. Garry Hartnett 34 points runner-up, 18 points out and 16 home, draining a birdie on the 8th.
James Kanaley carded the day's best score , 40 points to easily take out C Grade, 22 points out with five pars, the cruised to 18 home. Byron James only needed 33 points to take out second, out in a limo with 19 points but came home in a train wreck, only scoring 14 points.
Visitor Kevin Harris Eagled the 1st. Pins to 4th James Kanaley, 7th Max Turner, 8th James Wythes, 11th Daniel Meadows, 15th Kevin Harris. 16th Tobin Salvestro.
The Sunday field was boosted by five visitors from Wagga and though it was hard to believe that anyone would play golf during Sunday's consistant rain, but 24 players splashed their way around the course in a medley single stableford.
Only one grade won by David Laird with a good score of 39 points ahead of Shane Gaffey 34 points.
Pins won by 8th Shane Gaffey, 15th Bryan Trembath, 18th Michael Catanzariti.
RELATED
Twelve of the 16 rounds for the Brady Painters Red Gum Plate were also completed over the weekend with the following result: G. & B. Argus d J. Wiscombe/M. Tucker 4/3;T. Catanzariti/R. Cappello d A. Arnold/D. Dossetor 3/1; S. & C. Collina d A. Webb/B. Crooks 2/1;S.Marland/J. Harrison d M. Blach/R. Harrison 2 up; A/ Ross /J. Witherspoon d S. Tuitivake/L.Lolotonga3/2; G. & B. Aventi d G. Cox/P. Connelll 6/4; K. Garrett/D. McDermott d P. Gill/A. Romagnolo 1 up; L. De Valentin/M. Howard d T. Bennett/J.Magoci 19th, A. Smith/B. Salvestro d D. Gugllielmino/B. Musitano 2/1; B. Hicken/A.Truscott d B. & T. Millis 3/2; R. Marando/M. Perre d C. Richards/L. Poka 5/3;B. Hammond/J. Robertson d C.Barington/M. Townsend 5/4.
The other four matches to be completed by Sunday, February 5.
Riverina Pennants are due to start this month with teams and venues on the Notice Board.
The first week of the Rod McNabb Mobil 5's 2023 January-March Competition will be extended by one more week and will now finish this Sunday February 5.
This will allow more teams to nominate their team and get cards in. Teams can still nominate up until this Sunday.
Today and Sunday's events are single stablefords, monthly medal stroke on Saturday.
A solid field of 75 players contest last Thursday Australia Day single stableford with the following results.
A Grade- Jack Trimboli 40 points, r/up. Allan Andeazza 38 points.
B. Grade- Keiron Elvy 42 points, r/up.Barry Northeast 38 points.
C Grade -John Evans 41 points, r/up. Greg Collins 37 points.
Pins 7th. Allan Andreazza, 8th. Colin Woodcock, 15thl. Wayne Alpen 16th. Keith Woodbidge.
Results of last Wednesday's single stableford.
A Grade-Kevin Harris 39 points r/up Martin Sweeney 38 points.
B Grade-Dom Guglielmino 36 points,r/up.David Kidd 35 points on a countback Jorge Wood 35 points.
C Grade- Brandon Zambon 35 points, on a countback Doug McWilliam, Cec Spence 35 points.
Pins to 7th Dom Guglielmino, 11th Taoloa Toru, 16th Luke Diserens.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.