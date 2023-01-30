Murray Valley Encephalitis back in Griffith

The Murray Valley Encephalitis is back in the Murrumbidgee, being detected in Griffith mosquitoes for the second time.
Mathoura, Moama and Barham have also now recorded their first detections of the encephalitis, prompting an urge to the community to take action and protect themselves against mosquito bites - the sole transmitter to humans.
The MLHD's Director of Public Health Alison Nikitas said that with no vaccination available for MVE, it was important to avoid it.
"There is no vaccination or specific treatment for MVE and the best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, which are most active between dusk and dawn," she explained.
"Avoiding mosquito bites will also protect against other mosquito-borne infections including Japanese encephalitis, Ross River Fever and Barmah Forest virus."
The MLHD is encouraging all to use good amounts of mosquito repellent, applying regularly ot any exposed skin, as well as sealing up openings such as windows and doors with insect screens and checking there are no gaps in them.
For outside, mosquito coils are recommended, and removing any items that might collect stagnant water such as empty pots outside your house as they can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Ms Nikitas said most people who are infected with the virus don't show symptoms.
"Only a small proportion of people infected with the virus will experience symptoms, which include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, and muscle aches," she said.
"Rarely, it causes severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases. Among those who get a severe infection, some may die or have lifelong neurological complications," she said.
Meanwhile, access to the Japanese Encephalitis vaccine has been expanded to ensure that more who are at risk can access the vaccine.
The new eligibility criteria removes the requirement for those in high-risk areas to spend at least four hours a day outdoors.
Free access criteria now includes all those who work with pigs or mosquitoes, international travellers, and those who live in high-risk areas that regularly spend any time outdoors - including those experiencing homelessness or living in conditions with little or no mosquito protection.
Anyone engaged in flood clean-up efforts is also encouraged to get vaccinated against JE.
