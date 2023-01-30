The Area News

Mosquito-borne disease recorded in Griffith mosquitoes for the second time

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 30 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 3:00pm
Murray Valley Encephalitis back in Griffith

The Murray Valley Encephalitis is back in the Murrumbidgee, being detected in Griffith mosquitoes for the second time.

