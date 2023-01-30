Lions call for shelter for historic tiles

The Griffith Lions club are hoping to see a shelter erected to protect the centenary wall in Memorial Park.
Council's memorial park gardens embellishment committee will meet on Wednesday over a proposal put forth by the club to install a shelter to protect the tiles.
Initially the club was hoping to see a steel shelter erected but it's unlikely this will occur, with a committee report already recommending against this as it's deemed not in keeping with the character of the area.
Council also believes the structure would not compliment the tiled wall aesthetically and would create a visual barrier between Banna Avenue and the park.
Council has recommended a pergola structure, softened with plants, would blend better with the environment.
However the club believes this will not effectively protect the tiles from the elements.
Lions member Brian Bortolin says the club will continue to work with council on a suitable outcome which may take time.
"The important thing is, we don't want to be replacing any of the tiles in the next ten to 15 years. We want a 30 or 40 year lifespan of that wall. We are still in talks on what sort of shelter would be appropriate and so far we haven't come to an agreement. We'll continue to work hard to come up with the most suitable solution," Mr Bortolin said.
"Initially, we were hoping to have a similar shelter to the nearby stage. Discussions have indicated council may be willing to put up a green cover rather than a steel structure. We are still in discussions about what sort of green cover would be appropriate, but ideally it would be something that can go with the style of the park and gardens."
Mr Bortolin was part of the original sub-committee who helped bring the centenary wall to life some years back.
He said although the tiles are hardy, there is a still a possibility of deterioration in future if they aren't protected now.
"The sun in this part of the world can be harsh for weeks on end and then there are the other elements like frost and rain. We are a bit concerned about that which is why we want them covered.
"I look forward to seeing what we work out with council going forward," Mr Bortolin said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
