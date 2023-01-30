The Area News

Griffith Lions Club is working with council on a solution to protect Memorial Park's Centenary Wall

By Allan Wilson
Updated January 30 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 1:08pm
Lions call for shelter for historic tiles

The Griffith Lions club are hoping to see a shelter erected to protect the centenary wall in Memorial Park.

