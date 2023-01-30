Truck driver falls asleep behind the wheel

A big night could have ended in tragedy for a 29-year-old truck driver who fell asleep behind the wheel.
The driver passed out behind the wheel and veered off the road on Jondaryan Avenue, where an onlooker contacted police at 9am. Police turned out to the scene, turned off the engine and woke the man, who recorded a BAC of 0.074 and stated he didn't have a license.
While the man was later found to have an overseas license, he was charged with not obtaining a NSW license after at least three months in the state.
He was also found to have been charged with drink-driving once before.
Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man lost his license after zipping through the Crossing Street and Banna Avenue roundabout in view of police. Police saw the speeding vehicle just after midnight on January 29.
Police pulled his white sedan over and breath-tested the driver, who recorded a reading of 0.156. The driver had his license suspended immediately, and will face Griffith Local Court at a later date.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
