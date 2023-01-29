Now's the time to think about next year

Twice a year Australia honours their best through the Australia Day and no doubt what will become the King's Birthday honours.
Recognising the people who have gone above and beyond is the one of the few positives which happen on Australia Day, and could easily happen on any other day of the year.
But the key part of these honours is it takes someone to actually nominate the people who have achieved so much for their community.
In Griffith Michelle Bordignon was awarded an Order of Australia Medal while down the road in Leeton former mayor Paul Maytom was inducted as a Member of the Order of Australia.
They don't happen in a vacuum however, both Ms Bordignon and Mr Maytom did countless years of service for others before they've been nominated and then someone's got to nominate them.
Unlike other awards, there are many more hurdles to jump and the process is more formal, it is after all, a national award. However it's a process worth investing time in.
It's a regular talking point that when someone is honoured in our community people wonder others will get the same treatment. It's not about lessening the honour given but knowing there are many people who do go above and beyond each day for our community.
Without people like Ms Bordignon and Mr Maytom, and others like the, our communities in Griffith and Leeton would be worse off.
Griffith City Council will call for nominations for awards later this year and you can nominate someone for an honour from the Order of Australia here.
But now's the time to think of those people and tell them that our community values their efforts.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
