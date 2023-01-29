The Area News

Leagues Panthers take down Exies Eagles in GDCA first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 29 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 12:51pm
Leagues Panthers were able to put the Exies Eagles to the sword as they came away with a resounding 137-run victory.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

