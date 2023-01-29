Leagues Panthers were able to put the Exies Eagles to the sword as they came away with a resounding 137-run victory.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Leagues were able to make a steady start at the top of the order before Mason Ashcroft (1/34) had Jack Rowston (12) caught by Sam Breed.
Leagues continued to have the scoreboard ticking over, with Reece Matheson and Matthew Keenan getting the Panthers to 55 before Matheson (16) was trapped in front by Arjun Kamboj.
Exies just weren't able to make the most of wickets when they took them as the Panthers would reach 73 before Keenan (27) was caught off the bowling of Ahmed Bilal (1/27), and another 30-run partnership between captain Jimmy Binks and Connor Matheson saw Leagues reach 103 before Binks (11) was caught off the bowling of Ali Mehdi (1/30).
Matheson was joined by Tom Bristow, and from that point, the Panthers were able to take the game away from the Eagles.
The fifth wicket pairing put on 104 with Matheson (74) posting fifty before he fell to the bowling of Sam Breed (1/34), while Bristow (50) also passed the milestone when he was caught on the boundary off the bowling of Kamboj (2/43).
Daniel Bozic (14*) added some late runs as the Panthers posted 6/225 off their 40 overs.
It was always going to be a tough chase for the Eagles, and it went from bad to worse quickly as Bozic knocked over Breed (3) and Cooper Smith (11) was run out by Rowston.
James Roche and Josh Davis tried to offer some kind of resistance with a 31-run stand, but the bowling of Bozic made it impossible for the Eagles to gain any footing in the game.
RELATED
Bozic (4/14) picked up the wickets of Roche (20), Davis (11) and Henry Lacey (0) as the Eagles fell to 5/54.
Eight runs later, Connor Bock (12) was caught off the bowling Noah Gaske (1/11), and that was the beginning of the end for the Eagles.
Rowston (1/11) picked up the wicket of Ashcroft (8), while Billy Evans (2/14) picked up the wickets of Mehdi (12) and Kamboj (2) to see Exies bowled out for just 88 in 31 overs.
With the bonus point win, Leagues are now 14 points clear at the top of the table, while Exies Eagles will be hoping to rebound quickly as they battle for fourth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.