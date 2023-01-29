Hanwood has returned to second place after their top order set them up for success as they came away with a 77-run win over Exies Diggers.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Hanwood was able to make a solid start, with Jordan Whitworth and Dean Catanzariti putting on 27 runs before Whitworth (10) fell to the bowling of Cameron Ingram (1/7).
Oliver Bartter joined Catanzariti out in the middle, and the pair laid the foundation for the Wanderers to set an imposing total.
The second wicket pairing put on 80 to see Hanwood reach 107 before the partnership was finally ended when Catanzariti (32) was run out by Ingram.
The fall of Hanwood's second wicket didn't slow the scoring as Hanwood captain Charlie Cunial joined Bartter out in the middle.
Bartter was able to post fifty as the Diggers were able to reach 186 before the loss of their next wicket.
Ash Verhagen (1/27) picked up the wicket of Cunial (36), while Liam Greenaway knocked over Pardeep Deol (1) while Bartter's (78) innings was finally ended by Nikita Bhor.
Hanwood was able to add some quick runs at the end of their innings as Luke Catanzariti (13) added some late runs, while Bhor (2/20) and Greenaway (3/42) claimed some late wickets as the Wanderers finished their innings on 220.
It was always going to be a tough chase for the Diggers, and the loss of early wickets only compounded the difficulty.
Josh Carn was able to make early breakthroughs with the wickets of Greenaway (5) and Anurag Dhot (0) as Diggers fell to 2/11.
It was a nose dive that Diggers struggled to pull out of as Rajesh Johar (2/27) picked up the wickets of Ben Fattore (3) and Bhor (0) while Carn knocked over Kyle Pete (14).
With their backs against the wall, Verhagen and Grant McMaster tried to give their side a faint hope of mounting a fightback.
After a 65-run stand, Carn was able to pick up his fourth wicket of the day when McMaster (14) was caught behind.
Verhagen's (44) resistance was finally ended when Carn (5/23) picked up his fifth for the day, while Nick Zappala (8) and Ingram (2) followed closely behind.
Manan Dave and Dhruvil Patel (8*) added 23 runs before Dave (12) fell to Dean Catanzariti (1/25) as Diggers were bowled out for 143 to hand Hanwood took out the bonus point victory.
