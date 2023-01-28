It has been a positive start to the new season for Barellan with coach Alex Lawder pretty happy with the numbers throughout the first few sessions.
The Two Blues started their pre-season campaign last week with Lawder saying it has been a solid start with numbers expected to build throughout the next few weeks.
"It's been good and we've had good numbers," Lawder said.
"We are three sessions into the year now and there is obviously some farmers who are still busy who haven't been able to get there.
"But we are hoping to see them over the coming weeks and some guys are still holidaying as well, so we've had some guys being there and some not but numbers are good."
Lawder also said they are seeing more numbers compared to the past few seasons which is a massive boost for the club.
"We are up on previous years which is good," he said.
"It's a positive for the club, a few new faces and a few new mates who have come along and joined the club.
"Where we've come the previous few years and earning our oppositions respect, people are starting to talk about Barellan a bit more.
"It makes it that little bit more enticing for people to come and join us which is positive for the club and the community."
Lawder is happy with how the Two Blues are shaping up with them being one of the busier sides on the recruitment front picking up a trio from Queanbeyan as well as signing two youngsters from Griffith.
"We've had a few changes," he said.
"We are happy with the guys that we've brought in and we've changed a couple of the Canberra guys.
"Some went their separate ways and then we've brought in some Queanbeyan guys that we announced last year.
"They will be really good for us, and then we've brought in a couple of other guys.
"Besty (Ryan Best) was out at Griffith and he's a young kid that was in Giants Academy and is going to be really exciting.
"He's shown some promise on the training track already and Will Ellis is a Barellan kid who went to Griffith for all of his junior years and has come back to us as well.
"We have still got a few feelers out there for a few other players joining us, but nothing is confirmed yet.
"But we are pretty happy with how things are shaping up."
After a promising start to last season, Lawder was hopeful that his side would be able to start this year in the same fashion although coming up against some tough opponents in the first few rounds.
"We are starting with two of the teams that finished in the top four last year," he said.
"It's a tough start, but it's probably a good way to start the year as we get a feel for where we are at early.
"Hopefully we can get some early wins and build some momentum which would be awesome.
"We don't have the greatest depth, but if we can keep our best players on the park we know we can match it with a lot of the teams.
"Last year when the injuries started to pile up was when we started to fall away and we were finding ourselves a few goals short some weeks.
"But we are excited for another year and are getting cracking into it."
