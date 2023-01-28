The Area News

Barellan coach Alex Lawder is pretty pleased with the opening few sessions of the Two Blues' pre-season campaign

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 29 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:58am
It has been a positive start to the new season for Barellan with coach Alex Lawder pretty happy with the numbers throughout the first few sessions.

Local News

