The Area News

Griffith's strong off-season has continued with the addition of Jack Hanna coming across from the Hills Football League in South Australia

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 29 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith has continued it's very strong off-season welcoming Jack Hanna to the Swans from the Hills Football League in South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.