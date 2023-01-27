While many of us may have been enjoying a sleep in on Australia Day, Hay couple Sheila Smith and Grant Volz were taking to the water for a big cause.
It was also in a bid to secure much needed equipment at the Griffith hospital.
They managed to complete the challenge in just under four hours, travelling from Four Mile Reserve down to Sandy Point.
Ms Smith said while the conditions were optimum, there was an element of challenge when the wind picked up.
"We had fun and we're still seeing donations coming through which is great," she said.
"The first part of the river was quite narrow and the current was strong which carried us smoothly. We actually thought we were going to finish early but we must have spoken too soon because we went around a bend and were smashed by wind.
"But aside from me hitting a snag and nearly falling off, we had a great time. We chatted and laughed the whole way.
"Our friend decided to join the challenge two days before we paddled and a cousin of mine came along in a kayak as a support service on the day. So it was great to have others to talk to and keep us going. There was also so much to see along the river."
Arriving at their destination, they were met by a crowd of campers, supporters and those enjoying the water on the nation's holiday.
"There were probably about 50 or 60 people welcoming us at the end. The local coffee van was even there and we all enjoyed a coffee and a barbecue. I was overwhelmed to see so many people who cared so much about our cause," Ms Smith said.
"Paddle-boarding wasn't the only time we got wet though. We also enjoyed plenty of swimming and water skiing afterwards.
"I'm absolutely overwhelmed with the generosity of everyone, from businesses to people who might never have heard of us beforehand. I'm hoping we can make a real difference."
The money raised will predominately go towards securing an additional Giraffe warmer for premature infants at the Griffith hospital.
Although their goal of reaching $50,000 has not quite yet been met, they are getting close, with $44,350 raised so far.
"We hope the warmer will benefit the wider western Riverina community," Ms Smith said.
"We're getting close to reaching our goal and are still receiving donations. A fantastic Griffith business recently donated $1000 and there are several others planning to also pitch in next week. The fund is still very much open and any donations are hugely welcome," she said.
Donations can be made here.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
