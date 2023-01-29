Magistrate warns driver there are worse consequences

"We've all made bad decisions in our time. This was a bad decision. There are potentially serious consequences for you and I'm not talking about being in court today."
That was the stern warning Magistrate Trevor Khan gave as he sentenced Griffith's Jessica Gloria Carnell on the charge of mid-range drink driving.
Carnell, 20, plead guilty to the charge in Griffith Local Court on January 25.
According to documents tendered to court, Carnell was seen by police driving a Kia Cerato along Wakaden Street at 2.40am on December 1 last year.
Police witnessed the car swerving on the road and stopped the car. Carnell was given a roadside breath test which was positive and at Griffith police station returned a reading of 0.142 following a second test.
She told police she had consumed six to seven schooners over five hours.
Carnell's solicitor David Davidge told the court his client's actions were the result of a "mad moment".
Mr Davidge said his client wanted to address all the relevant issues and wanted to put her best foot forward after having had offended in a serious way.
Mr Khan said even people of good character couldn't escape consequences if something more serious had happened, which could include full-time custody.
"Drink driving remains one of the most common causes of death among young people," he said.
In sentencing Carnell, Mr Khan took into account the completion of the traffic offenders course, an early plea of guilty and the character references provided.
"I've also taken into account the circumstances that you came to the attention of police and the reading," he said.
Mr Khan convicted Carnell and fined her $800.
She was disqualified from driving for three months dating from December 1, 2022 and will serve a mandatory 12 months using an interlock device.
