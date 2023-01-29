The Area News
Court

Jessica Gloria Carnell fined $800 and convicted of mid-range drink driving

By The Area News
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 8:00am
Magistrate warns driver there are worse consequences

"We've all made bad decisions in our time. This was a bad decision. There are potentially serious consequences for you and I'm not talking about being in court today."

Local News

