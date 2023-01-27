The Area News

Darlington Point Caravan Park has reopened, just in time for the Riverina Classic

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 27 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darlington Point Riverside Caravan Park has reopened - just in time for fishers to hit the river. Photo contributed.

Darlington Point Caravan Park has come out from under the water, following last year's floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.