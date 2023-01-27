Darlington Point Caravan Park has come out from under the water, following last year's floods.
The flooding in October saw the caravan park almost entirely submerged, and closed to the public as a result. But 2023 has seen the re-opening of the beloved park, under new management.
A new manager of the park said that visitors were coming back and the park was looking good.
"We've got a few people in this weekend," she said.
The caravan park is opening again just in time for the Riverina Classic to return to the waterways, now at a slightly more manageable level.
The fishing competition is returning for February 11 and 12, bigger and better than ever before.
Organiser Shaun Roche was especially excited to see the competition return, especially with the caravan park up and running.
"The caravan park is probably the best spot to camp," he said.
"We've got live music out there on Friday night, a bar running all weekend."
The competition is boasting a huge range of prizes, around $60,000 worth split between the competition and a few 'lucky door' entry prizes.
"The main one is a Stacer 409 boat, with a 30-horsepower Merc on it," Mr Roche said.
"Custom wrapped, got a cover on it. It's about 26,000 worth of boat in all. Just by entering, you get a chance to win that."
Chris Sutton, another organiser, commended caravan park staff for their work in getting the park to it's current state.
"After the floods, it was underwater for three months and it's opened up again now. The boys have put in such a massive effort to get it up to scratch, they've pruned trees. The cabins were all damaged, they're gone so there's heaps of room for camping."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
