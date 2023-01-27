The Area News

Plans underway to ramp up lobbying to address problem at Murrumbidgee Regional High School

By Allan Wilson
Updated January 27 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 1:49pm
Teacher shortage front and center this election

Chronic teacher shortages affecting the Murrumbidgee Regional High School will be high on the agenda in the lead up to the March state election.

