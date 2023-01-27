Teacher shortage front and center this election

Chronic teacher shortages affecting the Murrumbidgee Regional High School will be high on the agenda in the lead up to the March state election.
Earlier this month the school was listed as having 14 vacancies, of which five had been open for more than six months, according to internal documents from the department of education.
The Griffith teacher's association plans to have a meeting in the third week of term one to determine their campaign to address the issue in the lead up to the election.
President Jenna Woodland said she is fed up with the problem falling on deaf ears.
"We will be encouraging people to think carefully before voting and to have the issue in the front of their minds. It's obvious Dominic Perrottet isn't going to do anything. If we want change, he needs to go," she said.
"He's made it clear he won't fix things in education and is instead targeting the profession and its people."
The teacher shortage isn't just limited to Murrumbidgee Regional High, with vacancies being felt in Hanwood, Coleambally and beyond.
"Teachers don't have the incentives they need to come here. In a lot of cases, if a job is advertised three times, a bonus is added but money alone doesn't attract teachers. There are other issues and a lack of incentives," she said.
"We'll discuss our campaign and what we want to do. That might include strike action if necessary."
Vice president of the school's P&C association, Joy Geddes, says she wants the issue to gain the attention it deserves in the lead up to March 25.
"It's one of the biggest issues facing Griffith. The incentives for teachers are indeed lacking and I think we definitely need another government," she said.
"It's very important that we keep this in the limelight. It should have been addressed over 20 years ago."
An internal Department of Education "teacher dashboard" revealed empty positions tripling in public schools across the state between 2011 and November last year.
The number surged to more than 1500 in 2018 and above 2000 in 2022.
Griffith representative of the NSW teachers federation, Brett Bertalli, says he is disgusted by the figures.
"They are simply not appropriate," Mr Bertalli said.
"The premier is not serious about the issue. All he has done is come up with short cuts and gimmicks to get people into the industry, while also completely ignoring his own department's research and advice which is saying this is caused by the overburdening of teachers, work loads and noncompetitive salaries.
"Salaries have been stagnant for over ten years.
"We are advising all members to elect a government that cares for children and education in western NSW, because frankly, it isn't the Perrotet government."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
