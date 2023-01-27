The Area News

Young Zavian Williams was awarded the Young Citizen of the Year award for Australia Day

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Zavian Williams playing the didgeridoo at the Survival Day event. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Young Wiradjuri man Zavian Williams was recognised as Griffith's Young Citizen of the Year for his dedicated work in bringing his culture to the wider region.

