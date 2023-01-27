Young Wiradjuri man Zavian Williams was recognised as Griffith's Young Citizen of the Year for his dedicated work in bringing his culture to the wider region.
Zavian Williams is one of the region's top didgeridoo players, at just thirteen years old. Mr Williams
Mr Williams has been playing the didgeridoo since he was three years old, and his skill has taken him to perform at many events - including last year's Bush Summit in front of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Mr Williams was elected as the Young Citizen of the Year for his dedication and hard work, even taking up a calling to teach the didgeridoo to others.
He even performed at the ceremony itself, before taking off to perform at the Survival Day event immediately afterwards.
Narrowly missing out was the other nominee for Young Citizen of the Year, Michael Lanza, who was nominated for his work with the Rotary Club - as the youngest member.
Mr Lanza humbly thanked his family and the community that backed him for their help, and said that it was an honour just to be nominated.
"I want to thank Mum, Dad and the Rotary," he said.
Entering year 7 this year, he said he would be focusing on that adjustment and studying for now.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
