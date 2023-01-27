Around 150 people turned out for a preview to the upcoming Warangesda Festival on Australia Day in Griffith.
The event was held in the community gardens and the stage at City Park and featured live music, food, traditional weaving, storytelling, and workshops.
The Yarruwala Festival was designed as an effort to bridge a divide and encourage all to connect and share their own history.
The day not only saw residents from the area attend but also those from as far way as Tumut and Albury.
Some of the highlights included arts and crafts, traditional Indigenous dancing, a jumping castle, a cleansing ceremony, and more.
An official welcome and cleansing ceremony kicked off the event, lead by Ian Goolagong who is a relative of famous Australian tennis star Evonne Goolagong.
In his introductory welcome, he pointed out the importance of learning from ones Elders and hearing their stories, as well as engaging with culture as a means to understand the land we all call home.
"Many Elders have had amazing achievements. If you sit and have a conversation with them you would be fascinated with what you hear," Mr Goolagong said.
He then invited everyone to take part in the cleansing ceremony which also featured traditional dancing.
The event served as a sneak preview to the Warangesda Festival which has already sold well over 750 tickets and will be held on February 17 and 18.
"Yarruwala was a great afternoon and evening for a community needing an alternative on January 26," event organiser Matt Folino said.
"The crowd was in abundance despite the heat, and the it was a great get-together for those near and far."
Warangesda will feature performances by Philly, Tahalianna Soward-Mahanga, Zipporah Mary Corser and Griffith musician Damian Thorne.
The festival specifically highlights Indigenous culture in the Western Riverina in an effort to connect the community to much needed resources and support.
It will be held in Darlington Point next month.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
