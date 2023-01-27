The Area News

Successful event preview at City Park for much anticipated Warangesda Festival

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 11:18am
Traditional Indigenous dancing being featured following a cleansing ceremony on the day. Photo: Allan Wilson.

Around 150 people turned out for a preview to the upcoming Warangesda Festival on Australia Day in Griffith.

