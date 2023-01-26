Griffith and Australia's newest citizens were celebrated in a ceremony, with a record number of new arrivals confirming their Australian citizenship.
Becoming a formal Australian citizen is an important step for many, allowing them to vote in elections at all levels and get an Australian passport.
It also allows for further employment opportunities in the public sector or defence force, as well as children being citizens by descent.
Griffith welcomed 64 new citizens, from 17 different countries - all adding to the cultural melting pot, and being welcomed with a complimentary Australian native plant from Greengecko Nursery.
Navdeep Randhawa was confirmed an Australian citizen after five years in the country, while her partner Amandeep Singh has been a citizen for the past ten, making their son Jason a citizen-by-descent.
Ms Randhawa said she was most excited to get an Australian passport.
"I've been on the phone and getting the paperwork ready, everything is ready," she said.
Sobia Hassan was similarly excited to get a passport with her whole family there to celebrate with her, and she was especially keen to start traveling internationally.
