The Area News

Griffith welcomed a record number of new citizens in an Australia Day ceremony

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
January 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Navdeep Randhawa with husband Amandeep Singh and son Jason Singh. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith and Australia's newest citizens were celebrated in a ceremony, with a record number of new arrivals confirming their Australian citizenship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.