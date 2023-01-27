WHAT'S ON: Counting down last year's hottest songs

Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Weekend nightlife around the city
The Area Hotel will follow the Triple J Hottest 100 countdown from 11am on Saturday, with live music Twice Shy afterwards.
Exhibition's meandering tale of citrus
Unlemon is the first exhibition for 2023 at Griffith's Regional Art Gallery. The exhibition explores the history of citrus fruit through 40 oil paintings by South Australian artist Alison Mitchell. Mitchell painted 20 million years of citrus' history from its use in medicine and science to the origins of the fruit. The exhibition closes on February 19.
Create your own art while enjoying a wine
Join artist Isis Ronan at the Gem Hotel for an afternoon of fun, cocktails and painting from 2pm on Sunday, January 29. No painting experience is needed and all materials, including a 40 by 50 centimetre canvas are provided. Tickets are $65 including a cocktail on arrival. Tickets are available from Eventbrite.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery, plants and more plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
