Carrah Lymer appointed Griffith's Local Hero

Carrah Lymer has been recognised as Griffith's Local Hero at the 2023 Australia Day awards, celebrated at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
The Local Hero award is special, in that it's not decided in the usual way or chosen by the Awards Committee. The award is also known as the Mayor's Award, being decided solely by the current mayor.
Mayor Doug Curran delivered the award to pre-eminent festival organiser and Executive Officer for Riverina Winemakers Association Carrah Lymer.
Ms Lymer, is known for her tireless work with the Riverina Winemakers Association, which has culminated in securing the old ambulance station to use as a 'food and wine hub' allowing smaller winemakers and artisans to display their produce - a miniature cellar door shared among the entire region.
In addition to her work there, she's also the organiser of Banna Lane Festival and Vintage Fest - two of Griffith's premiere calendar events and huge drivers of tourism to the town.
Banna Lane Festival is even a three-time finalist in the year's Australian Street Art Awards, having turned Banna Lane into a contender for best laneway in the country and the festival itself into a finalist for 'best event.'
Ms Lymer said she was overwhelmed with the honour and being on stage with so many remarkable people, delivering a short speech and encouraging all the adult winners to celebrate with a glass of Riverina wine.
She added that the win was unexpected.
"It's nice to have that recognition though," she said.
She added that it wasn't a sole venture, and thanked the community that have supported her and gotten behind the events either as attendees or organisers.
"A lot of people are involved in the work I do. Especially the Banna Lane Festival, that's really the whole community contributing - local businesses."
With Banna Lane Festival certainly finding it's feet in the last few years, it's grown bigger and better - and Ms Lymer said it had found some stability.
"The first few years are always really tough."
She added an update that the paperwork to convert the ambulance station to a food and wine hub was now completed and finalised, and that they were aiming for a mid-year opening.
In between that, Banna Lane will return in April and will be followed by Vintage Fest later in the year.
"It's going to be another busy year," Ms Lymer finished.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
