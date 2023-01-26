The Area News

Carrah Lymer was recognised as Griffith's Local Hero at the 2023 Australia Day awards

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 26 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:00pm
Carrah Lymer appointed Griffith's Local Hero

Carrah Lymer has been recognised as Griffith's Local Hero at the 2023 Australia Day awards, celebrated at the Griffith Regional Theatre.

