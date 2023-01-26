Sister Patricia Johnson has been named Griffith's Australia Day citizen of the year.
She was presented with the top Australia Day honor at this morning's celebrations at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
She received the accolade for her dedication, passion and commitment to supporting residents with her countless hours of volunteering through various projects and initiatives.
"I am so proud and shocked to be named citizen of the year, especially when I saw and heard all the wonderful things the other nominees have done," she said.
In addition, she also accepted the award of Community Project of the Year on behalf of the Griffith Women on Fire project which she helped coordinate.
Sister Patricia has recently relocated to Canberra, sadly marking an end to her invaluable service here.
Griffith Women on Fire began in 2016 as a means to bring about inclusiveness for women from multicultural backgrounds.
The project included participants learning new activities and skills over several terms including jewelry making, sewing, water safety and swimming lessons.
Despite the women on fire project having now disbanded, sister Patricia says she has no doubts a similar group will come about if the need ever arises.
"The project ran for about six years. We disbanded as we were seeing fewer and fewer people attending and our evaluation was they were now part of other activities. That told us the project had served it's purpose," she said.
"I'm very proud of what we managed to do and I thank the multicultural woman for their hospitality over the years. We've learnt so much from them.
"Although I'm not sure if another similar group will come along, I'm confident there are people in the community who would organise it if the need ever arose again."
She said she has thoroughly enjoyed her many years spent in Griffith and will always hold the city deep in her heart.
"Being part of this place has been such a privilege. It has always been a part of my being. I came here with my mother and sister back in 1956 and spent 10 years here, working with people through the Sacred Heart church. I have come back numerous times and have really fallen in love with it. I'll miss it dearly.
"I'm so grateful to have been awarded the top accolade and to see the Griffith Women on Fire project honored the way it has."
Griffith Mayor, Doug Curran, congratulated Sister Patricia and her fellow worthy award recipients, and acknowledged the 64 individuals from 17 countries who became new citizens on the day.
"On behalf of the Griffith community, I congratulate Sister Patricia and all of the other worthy winners," Cr Curran said.
"The Australia Day awards are an important way we can pay tribute to the commitment and dedication of individuals and groups across Griffith that go above and beyond."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
