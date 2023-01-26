LETTERS: 'We shouldn't celebrate on day of dispossession'

The Area News
Have Your Say

'We shouldn't celebrate on day of dispossession'

January 27 2023 - 10:00am
NOT APPROPRIATE TO CELEBRATE DISPOSSESSION

Personally I don't consider it appropriate that the present day Australian celebrate Australia Day on the anniversary of the day when some of our forefathers dispossessed some of our other Australian forefathers.

