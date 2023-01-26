LETTERS: 'We shouldn't celebrate on day of dispossession'

Personally I don't consider it appropriate that the present day Australian celebrate Australia Day on the anniversary of the day when some of our forefathers dispossessed some of our other Australian forefathers.
However we should celebrate what this great country is, and if so what is an appropriate date? My money is on the present Queen's Birthday date, ie the 21st of June.
Personally I think it is equally as inappropriate to continue to celebrate the birth date of a foreign monarch. While we are at it we should also do some remembering about what happened on the 26th of January so many years ago, and in remembering make resolutions to right the wrong.
Sort of New Year Resolution. So the quandry is what do we call such a day of remembrance? Your go.
When it comes to solar energy per capita and solar penetration in the energy market, Australia is number one in the world. In 2021, nearly 16 percent of our theoretical energy penetration was due to solar whereas in the US it was four percent.
Interestingly, most of our solar energy (70 percent) is generated on roof tops, not solar farms. Despite this less than one-third of Australian homes have solar. In the Griffith local government area, just over 30 percent of dwellings have solar installations.
For other households, about half are rentals and, despite government financial assistance, landlords are slow to act.
However, solar share schemes are now available to apartment owners. For the remaining homeowners, the upfront cost can be off-putting, or their rooftop may not be suitable.
Even though the payback time is only three to five years, the initial outlay is money some don't have.
However, with cheap solar finance it's possible to be "cash flow positive" from day one where monthly energy savings are worth more than the cost of paying back the loan.
This is especially true for businesses for whom installation is a tax deduction. For those without suitable rooftops, it's now possible to source power through a "solar garden".
The first of these is in Grong Grong, NSW and more are on the way thanks to the federal government program announced in the budget. Hopefully, in 2023, more Australians can access clean, cheap solar power.
I read an interesting quote from the federal Member for Gippsland Darren Chester who said: "The further you are away from the natural environment, the more likely you are to vote Green."
This is not only a truism, but also highlights a huge problem in Australian politics, our environment and, as a consequence, environmental politics.
Because unfortunately we are getting decisions being made based on the views of those who do not understand the environments they claim they want to protect, fuelled by like-minded city-based politicians with a focus on votes rather than positive outcomes. Never has this been more evident than throughout implementation of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
Now we have a plan with poorly modelled volumes that were legislated in 2012 and because of the Green's balance of power cannot be changed, even despite unequivocal evidence (highlighted during recent flood events) that delivering such volumes from upper Murray storages to the South Australian lower lakes is impossible without man-made flooding that will cause damage to public and private infrastructure.
This is environmental madness, all to achieve political gain. But it will have no impact on the majority of Green supporters and city environmental ideologists because, as Chester says, they are the furthest away from this natural environment.
They don't live it, they don't understand it and, if truth be known, while they claim to care, in reality the cost of their latte is probably a higher priority.
