Flavourtech has partnered with Hampers of Hope, following a call from staff that they would like to see the company offer chances to give back to the community.
In early 2022, the company surveyed staff on the health and wellbeing program, and received feedback that employees wanted opportunities to volunteer and give back to Griffith.
Following the survey, in November, the company began collecting donations of non-perishable foods and toys to give to Hampers of Hope. Six staff members took time in work-hours to travel around town collecting food and supplies from local businesses to pass around.
General Manager Leon Skaliotis said that money from their annual staff raffle this year also went to Hampers of Hope.
"During the year and especially nearing Christmas Flavourtech receives a variety of gifts from suppliers or associates ... We use these gifts to run a raffle amongst our staff, it's a win-win outcome," he said.
"We raise money for charity and all of our staff have the opportunity to share these gifts during Christmas time. This year was a record for us with over $550 being raised from what were supplier gifts."
READ MORE
Hampers of Hope co-ordinator Kim Mecham said that the money would go a long way on those weeks where donations don't fill the demand.
"We currently receive 320kg of donated food per day, which equates to 116 hampers per week, but it's not enough."
"Financial donations allow us to purchase items for the occasions when our donated food isn't enough."
Mr Skaliotis encouraged other businesses to get involved in the community, saying that the benefits were countless.
"In times of staff shortages, customer deadlines and high production demands I'm sure volunteering is something that gets very low on the list of priorities," he said.
"If businesses can find the time, I'm confident they will discover there are many hidden positive benefits of volunteering to their staff and the business itself."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.