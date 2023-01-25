The Area News

Flavourtech has partnered with Hampers of Hope in a bid to give back to the community

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
January 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flavourtech staff with crates of donations to Hampers of Hope. Photo contributed

Flavourtech has partnered with Hampers of Hope, following a call from staff that they would like to see the company offer chances to give back to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.