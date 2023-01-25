The Area News
Court

Dylan James Erskine ordered to pay compensation and fine following theft from shed

By The Area News
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 10:00am
Man to pay victim's compensation after theft

A man who pulled the screws from a shed in order to take someone else's tools has been fined and ordered to repay the cost of the theft.

Local News

