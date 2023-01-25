Man to pay victim's compensation after theft

A man who pulled the screws from a shed in order to take someone else's tools has been fined and ordered to repay the cost of the theft.
Dylan James Erskine, 31, from Griffith appeared in Griffith Local Court on January 25 charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Erskine plead guilty to the offence.
According to documents tendered to court, Erskine entered a Hudson Street property which was being renovated and approached the shed.
Unable to open the locked door, he used a tool to bend back sheet metal creating a gap big enough to enter through. He cut insulation and moved cabinets out of his way to enter the shed.
He took a Makita-branded drop saw and jack hammer from the shed.
The owners discovered the break-in on October 8 and called police who began an investigation and through the course of identified fingerprints matching Erskine.
At 2.10am on October 26 police were patrolling Merrigal Street when they saw a Kia Cerato driving the other way. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested Erskine.
Erskine's legal representative Paul Keane argued his client's offending fell in the low to mid-range point but was serious.
He told the court Erskine's had a disrupted and difficult upbringing and was supported by three different caregivers through his childhood.
Mr Keane said Erskine was getting his life back on track and had recently started working full-time again.
He highlighted this was the first time Erskine had come before the court for this type of offence.
Mr Keane said Erskine was remorseful and during the court sitting Erskine held his head in his hands.
"I accept that you are evidently terrified about the outcome and you should be, it's a serious offence," Magistrate Trevor Khan told Erskine.
Mr Khan said Erskine's actions would have had a serious and long-term impact on the victims.
"It's really quite distressing to find people have broken into your home," he said.
"It not only feels like an invasion but you're constantly looking over your shoulder."
Mr Khan said it appeared specific deterrence wasn't needed but warned Erskine if he developed a history of offences he would be facing jail time.
Mr Khan convicted Erskine and sentenced him to a community corrections order supervised for two years.
He was fined $2500 and will pay compensation to the victims of $1860.
