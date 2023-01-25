Work has now begun to install the much anticipated $1.5 million stormwater pump in Mallee Street, Hanwood.
Council has entered into negotiations with B&C Plumbing to carry out part of the work, having rejected numerous tenders due to budget constraints.
The project consists of installing a pump station and three pump units, hoped to improve flood resilience in and around Hanwood.
A large hole being excavated on Mallee Street, just past the entrance to Hanwood, marks the start of the works and Griffith mayor, Doug Curran, is pleased to see it finally underway.
"We had some additional funding recently which will be of great assistance as this is going to be a very expensive job," Cr Curran said.
"The project consists of two stages with substages in each. In the midst of the work, we are trying to obtain more funding for each stage," he said.
"The work being carried out at the moment consists of a sump which will be where the pump will be placed. From there, a levee will be constructed to redirect water during high rainfall and flooding."
It's also hoped the finished project will mitigate against recurring flooding that affects the Hanwood Public School.
"The school is sometimes inundated when there are huge amounts of rain and this project should help to end that problem," Cr Curran said.
"In addition, a crossing is also in the works with Traffic for NSW. It was hoped that could be finished by the start of term 1 but my understanding is it's being held up as TfNSW are struggling to find a contractor to build it. It's not actually a council related job.
"But when built, the crossing should also help to redirect the flow of water away from the facility."
While an official timeline for the project has not been determined, Cr Curran says he hopes to see it wrap before July.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
