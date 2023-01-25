The Area News

Mayor hopes to see project completed by July this year.

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 25 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:18pm
The excavation work underway on Mallee Street. PHOTO: Allan Wilson

Work has now begun to install the much anticipated $1.5 million stormwater pump in Mallee Street, Hanwood.

