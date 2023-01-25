Leagues Panthers will be looking to keep the good times rolling when they take on Exies Eagles on Exies No 2 in the 40-over clash on Saturday.
After a slow start to the season, the Panthers will be coming off the bye with a five-game winning streak behind them, but they know they will have to be careful of the Eagles.
The Exies side is the only team to have taken points off Leagues so far this season in a low-scoring game up at Collina, where the Eagles were able to defend 82 and pick up a 21-run victory.
It is a very different Leagues outfit compared to the one that was defeated in round four, with the top and middle order all finding from either side of Christmas.
The points on offer this weekend are also of importance to the Eagles as they look to secure their place inside the top four with only a nine-point gap back to the fifth-placed Exies Diggers.
The Panthers will have a strengthened bowling attack with Billy Evans, who missed the Panthers' win over Hanwood, returning.
