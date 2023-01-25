The Area News

Following amendments from the Department of Planning, Griffith's Environmental Plan will go on public exhibition

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 25 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 11:00am
Environmental plan set for public exhibition

Griffith City Council has resolved to put it's new environmental plan on public exhibition following amendments from the Department of Planning, but has warned that submissions will significantly lengthen the process.

