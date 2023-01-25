Environmental plan set for public exhibition

Griffith City Council has resolved to put it's new environmental plan on public exhibition following amendments from the Department of Planning, but has warned that submissions will significantly lengthen the process.
The Local Environment Plan was created in 2014, and has been amended to bring it in line with current goals and policies. A major change will see areas around Griffith lower the minimum lot size - rezoning some areas from production zones to residential lots to address a lack of housing space.
Spaces along Mallinson Road and Oakes Road in particular are set to be rezoned and subdivided into residential lots. The space along Mallinson Road could potentially hold 36 residential lots, and has already been identified by council as a prime candidate for development.
Councillor Christine Stead stepped in on behalf of some landowners who have had plans in motion to subdivide their land but have found their plans held up and have since been anxiously awaiting the amendments to the environmental plan.
The main issue is a parcel of the land that is classified as a floodway, estimated at about 30 per cent of the lot.
Council's consultant planner Kelly McNicol explained that the land wasn't included in the proposal to try and speed things along.
"Council is confident that the land can be developed as a private floodway, ensuring that any land within the floodway isn't used for residential purposes," Mr McNicol said.
"If we were to include that land within the planning proposal, it would have to go through a lot more hoops and we'd have to do a lot more investigations in terms of flooding."
Mr McNicol added that with plans for new drainage at Lake Wyangan in the works, council was hoping that the new drainage would bring the floodway back off the land and allow that subdivision.
Mayor Doug Curran said that the environmental plan had been with the Department of Planning for nine months, and that submissions could lengthen the process even more.
"The submission process is absolutely open but it is important to note that any submissions go back to the Department of Planning and will potentially hold the process up," he said.
"If this was to go straight through, it will be enacted much quicker. If there are submissions, it's got to go back to them. It was with them for nine months."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
