Exies Diggers head into this weekend knowing that the 10 points on offer will be at a premium heading into their 50-over clash with Hanwood at Exies No 1.
It has been a tough run of games for the Diggers side, as after starting the season with two wins from three completed games, they haven't picked up a victory since round five.
The points on offer are becoming more and more important if they want to stay in the hunt for a top-four position, as they currently sit nine points away from the fourth-positioned Exies Eagles.
The area of improvement for the Diggers side will be finding a batter who is able to go on with a start as their top two run scorers so far this season in, Ben Fattore and Paresh Patil, both averaging around 18.
It's a five-game losing streak that they will be looking to snap, but they will face stiff opposition in a Hanwood side that is gunning for a top-two finish.
For the Wanderers, they were in a strong position last weekend against the Eagles before rain brought a premature end to the clash.
With five rounds remaining in the regular season for the Hanwood side, they will be hoping they are able to improve their fortune in the longer format.
They only have one 50-over win so far this season, and with an eight-point gap to second place, the 10 points on offer this weekend would see them climb to second with Coro having the bye.
The batting has been a strong point for the Hanwood side in the 40-over games, so will be hoping to transfer some of that form into the longer format.
Umpire Appointments
Friday January 27
Second grade
5.45pm: Coleambally Nomads v Hanwood Wanderers at Exies No 1 - Liam Warren and Brenton Harrison
Third grade
5pm: Hanwood Wanderers v Exies Eagles at Griffith High - Joe Catanzariti and David Single
5pm: Coro Cougars v Leagues Panthers at Collina - Glen Bock and David Williams
5pm: Exies Diggers v Coleambally Nomads at Jubilee - Mike Culgan and John Witherspoon
Saturday January 28
First grade
1pm (50 overs): Hanwood Wanderers v Exies Diggers at Exies No 1 - Joe Catanzariti and John Witherspoon
1pm (40 overs): Leagues Panthers v Exies Eagles at Exies No 2 - Richie Alvaro and David Single
Second Grade
1pm: Exies Diggers v Coro Cougars at Graham McGann Oval - Glen Bock and David Williams
1pm: Leagues Panthers v Exies Eagles at Ted Scobie Oval - Brenton Harrison and Garry Tucker
