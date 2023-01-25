The Area News

But as demand for land rises, supply is starting to wane.

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 25 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Real Estate's Tony Santolin says confidence in the local market is higher than ever. Photo: Allan Wilson

Griffith's commercial land values are going from strength to strength, having experienced a huge boost from last year, according to the latest NSW valuer general report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.