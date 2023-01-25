The Area News

Michelle Bordignon has spent years giving back to the community, and has been awarded an OAM for her efforts

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 26 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 8:00am
Michelle Bordignon has spent the last decade devoted to charity and goodwill, and has been rewarded with an OAM medal. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Michelle Bordignon, founder of Griffith Helping Hands, has been awarded a medal of the Order of Australia for her dedication to charity and social services.

