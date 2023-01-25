Michelle Bordignon, founder of Griffith Helping Hands, has been awarded a medal of the Order of Australia for her dedication to charity and social services.
Ms Bordignon has spent the last decade committed to helping others - as the Griffith Meals on Wheels joint co-ordinator from 2011 to 2015, and volunteering with the organisation to 2021. She also served as former co-ordinator and a committee member for Griffith Carevan.
Those efforts were recognised with her being awarded Griffith Citizen of the Year in 2015, and as Griffith's Local Hero in 2021.
The effort she's most proud of though, is as the founder and sole co-ordinator of Griffith Helping Hands in 2017, which she still runs. Griffith Helping Hands specialises in sourcing needed supplies from the community and taking it directly to those in need.
"Somebody needs something and I put it out there to see if someone has one to donate," she said.
"I mainly help community groups. For example, if they find someone who doesn't have a bed, I put it on my page and lately, I can say that within that same day, I can normally get it ... We all seem to have something spare to help someone who doesn't have it."
"Last year, I found and gave 92 beds in 12 months."
Helping Hands has grown tremendously in its six years, and shows no signs of slowing down with consistent calls for assistance coming in - particularly in winter as the need for warm clothes and bedding rises.
Fortunately, Ms Bordignon said that there's no shortage of people wanting to help.
"The main thing now is that if I need things dropped off or picked up, I have a few people that I can contact."
Ms Bordignon said that she is inspired by quotes and personal mantras like 'kindness means everything' and 'be kind to everyone, because you don't know what someone is going through.'
"I think that applies to a lot of people so with all the things that we move out, there's never any judgement."
Ms Bordignon said she actually missed the call alerting her to her nomination a few times, assuming it was spam - but now she knew it was real, she was excited to share the news with her friends and family.
"I'd like to thank the person that nominated me, and thank the Griffith community. They've helped me so much and I couldn't do it without them," she said.
She particularly thanked the case workers and groups she worked alongside.
"Griffith is so lucky to have those people who go above and beyond."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.