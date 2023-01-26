Two of the outstanding performers in the Griffith area have been recognised on Australia Day awards at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
In a hotly contested field in the Junior Sportsperson of the Year category, Jack Johns was able to take out the honour. Johns has enjoyed a strong year on the futsal court which has seen him represent his country.
He was selected to represent Australia in the Australian Futsal Team as the goal keeper for the under 14s at the National Futsal Championship in Sydney and then traveled to Auckland in September for a 12-day tour as part of the National Futsal Team at the Auckland International Cup.
The talented footballer was also selected in the NSW Country Representative under 14s side where he played as a keeper during the National Youth Championship in Coffs Harbour.
Johns also enjoyed a strong year in athletics heading to the NSWCCC State Titles to compete in long jump and triple jump and has also excelled on the touch field as both a player and referee.
Johns also picked up the Overall Sportsperson of the Year award.
"I definitely wasn't expecting to receive both of these awards. It's a top honour and an unreal feeling. I'll never forget this day," Johns said.
"I've been around NSW a lot the past 12 months with my soccer. It was early April last year when I went to the National Youth Championships and out of that I was picked for the New Zealand team. I went off to play in late October and early November last year.
"Receiving these awards affords me a bit more motivation going forward with my sporting pursuits. I like to thank those who nominated me and everyone who attended to cheer me on, as well as those who have helped in any way with my sporting pursuits."
Johns said the award would be extra motivation.
"It was a much bigger crowd for the Australia Day Awards than last year. I know a lot of my fellow nominees and I want to congratulate them. I feel they would have been just as deserving as I am," Johns said.
Meanwhile after achieving some high honours as a basketball referee, Blake Testoni picked up the Senior Sportsperson of the Year.
Testoni has had a very successful year as a referee for the game of basketball. He was selected to referee at the under 16 Nationals earlier in the year which saw him travel to Perth.
He has also helped administrate the 2022 Western Junior League referee program and in November Blake was invited and attended the Australian School Championship on the Gold Coast as a coaching educator and instructor.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
