The hard work and dedication in the sporting field have been recognised on Australia Day with the Team of the Year and Volunteer of the Year awards were given out.
After many years of tireless efforts for the Griffith Hockey Association, Micheal Crosato has been recognised after taking out the Volunteer of the Year award for 2022.
Crosato has been the president of both the Association as well as Easts Hockey Club and worked hard to ensure that the sport of Hockey had a first-class facility at the new sporting precinct.
Meanwhile, Murrumbidgee Regional High School's under 14s rugby league team has added to their trophy collection over the last 12 months.
In a hotly contested field, with a number of sports teams who performed well at the state level in 2022, the MRHS side was able to take out the Team of the Year award.
The rugby league side was able to take out the Buckley Shield with a golden point victory and then went on to become the NSW All Schools Champions.
