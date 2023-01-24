Concerns for Lake Wyangan are once again in the fore following a recent algae red alert.
Further testing has been conducted this week and it's anticipated the results will be released on Friday.
Despite hopes the red alert will be lifted after the results have returned, Boat club commodore, Scott Collis, is doubtful.
"I actually think the tests will show it as being higher," Mr Collis said.
"The lake has been the best it's ever been since 2018 when there was no water in it. So, the red alert does seem odd given the good amount of water that's there now. Unfortunately, this is a problem that just keeps coming up.
"It's an issue that is showing no signs of going away - it keeps cropping up. I think we really need to call on our political leaders to address this once and for all. It's not just something that is happening here in Griffith, but lakes right across the state."
The red alert and presence of algae has meant newly re-signed boat club members are unable to get back on the water during what should be peak time for the lake.
"Many memberships have just been paid and renewed and yet people can't use them. I'm worried we could see a drop off in patronage if these alerts keep happening," Mr Collis said.
The problems associated with algae at the lake have been going on for years, but Lake Wyangan isn't listed on NSW Water's online algae alert map.
"I think it would really good if it can be included as another means to monitor what's going on, as well as to let people know," he said.
He said the boat club is eager to do all it can to help address the problem.
"We want to keep things going because this lake and the facilities are fantastic assets for not just the Griffith community but beyond. We had almost 500 non-members at the boat club over the Christmas and New Year period. We want to see that continue.
"There have been multiple studies of the lake done over the years, but I would like to see one that focuses on what would happen to Griffith's economy if the lake wasn't up and running. I think it would have a major effect.
"It was terrific when the council undertook spraying to suppress the algae. The water was as clear as I've ever seen it. But we need to look at other measures.
"We just want a solution. This sort of thing has been going on for 10 to 15 years. If that means we have to do petitions or fund raise money in an effort to get our politicians on board and moving to create change, we will do it," Mr Collis said.
