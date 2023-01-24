6 maintenance tips to keep your shower in shape

Your shower is where you can relax and enjoy your alone time.



However, regular use and its intended purpose also mean dealing with hair, grime, dirt, and soap scum that tend to accumulate over time. With this in mind, maintaining your shower must be one of your priorities.

While shower maintenance sounds simple, you should know it's not all about cleaning. Keeping your shower in good shape also involves keeping bacteria and germs at bay and minimising mould growth.



Sometimes, learning shower head replacement steps may also be handy if you want to upgrade your shower fixture.

If you don't know where to start, here are some ways to maintain your shower the right way:



1. Wipe your shower regularly

One of the best ways to reduce your cleaning time and have a neat bathroom is to wipe and dry your shower regularly.



While it might seem an extreme task, drying your shower as a habit can make a difference.

To do this, use a squeegee to wipe off excess water. You may also use an absorbent clean cloth to keep the surfaces dry and neat.



As you wipe the surfaces, look for spots you might have missed. Moreover, let your exhaust run for several minutes after drying your shower to remove any lingering moisture.



2. Scrub the grout

Another way to keep your shower in excellent condition is to scrub the grout once a week and during spring cleaning.



It'll help you avoid mildew from spreading. If possible, don't use bleach on the grout as it may strip away its water-repellency properties, making it more susceptible to mildew.

3. Use proper shower cleaning tools

If you want to maintain your shower naturally, there are various options you can consider aside from elbow grease. Different cleaning accessories and tools will let you achieve a sparkling shower without breaking a sweat.

Over time, dirt builds up and should be removed immediately.



For best results, use a steam cleaner. Although you can use an old toothbrush, it may not be enough to scrub the stains. So, use proper cleaning tools to maintain your shower in good shape.



4. Hire professionals

To keep your shower in its best condition, hire professionals to clean your tile and grout. Although it means an additional expense, the good thing about professionals is they have the proper training, supplies, and equipment suitable for shower maintenance.



They also know the appropriate process of sanitising your shower, keeping it cleaner and more stunning.



5. Clean and upgrade your shower curtain

Do you know that your shower curtain may negatively affect your bathroom's air quality? According to a study, a plastic shower curtain emits volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in your shower, affecting the air quality.

There are various kinds of VOCs, but others may cause throat, nasal, and eye irritation, especially for those who are sensitive to chemicals and have asthma. Fortunately, you can opt for alternatives such as cotton and polyester. However, these materials should be washed and dried regularly to prevent mould growth.

To keep your shower curtain clean, follow these tips:

Soak it in warm salty water.

Rinse and hang it up to dry it thoroughly. If your shower curtain is extra grubby, put it in your washing machine with a few towels and use a laundry detergent to clean it.

Add a small amount of vinegar to rinse it.

Once the washing cycle is complete, hang it up to dry immediately.

If you don't want to waste time cleaning your shower curtain, you can buy a new one instead. But if your budget is tight, keeping the above tips in mind may help you clean your shower curtain properly.



6. Use eco-friendly cleaning products

If you want to keep your shower in good shape, one of the maintenance tips you should remember is to avoid using harsh cleaning products or chemicals. For example, avoid using bleach frequently.

Bleach may permanently damage or discolour bathroom surfaces. It can cause your grout and coloured tiles to fade. Moreover, it may ruin the protective layers of your bathroom surfaces, including wood finishes and porcelain coats.

Cleaning with bleach may also be a potential health risk when misused. Even a small amount of bleach may cause burns or rashes once it comes into contact with your skin. Once it happens, wash it immediately with clean water.

Opt for eco-friendly alternatives to avoid the potential risk of harsh cleaning products like bleach.



Nowadays, you'll find countless green cleaning options in the market. If you don't know which works best for your needs, read reviews or ask for suggestions from your friends or relatives.

When buying eco-friendly cleaning products, choose quality over price. Even if you want to enjoy savings, purchasing the cheapest cleaning product may not give you the best results. So, pay attention to the product's quality and read its label to know its list of ingredients.



Conclusion

By following the above maintenance tips, you can guarantee that your shower will stay in good condition.

