There was barely anything to separate Exies Eagles and Exies Diggers when they met under lights at Exies Oval on Friday night in GDCA second grade.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Diggers were able to make a strong start, with Mark Favell (10) and Mick Duncan putting on 32 for the first wicket before two quick wickets fell.
Duncan (41) was able to keep the scoreboard ticking over, but Avinash Gurram (3/23) was able to keep the impact at the other end to a minimum.
Dom Galluzzo (22) and Grant McMaster (28) were able to add some late runs before Don Jayasuriya ripped through the Diggers' lower order as they were bowled out for 129 after 34 overs.
While the Eagles lost Peter Davis (1) early when he was bowled by Dhruvil Patel (1/21) before Travers Pickmere (26) and Jayasuriya (35) were able to get the Eagles back on track.
Galluzzo (4/24) tried to swing the momentum in favour of Diggers, and it looked like they might be able to secure a surprise win.
Cameron Harrison (18*) had other ideas, as he was able to steer the Eagles to a one-wicket win with five balls remaining.
Meanwhile, Saturday's game between Leagues and Hanwood was decided on run rate.
Trevor Cowie (89) and Chris Barbagallo (37) led the way with the bat for the Wanderers, while for the Panthers, Leo Forner (5/18) had a day out with the ball.
Ben Leach (74) got the Panthers off to a strong start, and contributions from Enzo Nolan (26) and two late boundaries from Deep Patel (10*) saw Leagues able to take the points.
