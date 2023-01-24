Free courses on offer at TAFE and WRCC

The Area News

TAFE and WRCC are offering courses on mental health, chemicals and technology for free

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
January 24 2023 - 5:00pm
TAFE NSW is offering required chemical training for no cost to growers and harvesters required to use pesticides and herbicides for work.

