Free courses on offer at TAFE and WRCC

TAFE NSW is offering required chemical training for no cost to growers and harvesters required to use pesticides and herbicides for work.
The "Statement of Attainment in Agricultural Chemical Skill Set" is a requirement for all those who use agricultural chemicals - and needs to be renewed every five years. The course is being run online, allowing busy workers to complete the course when they find time, in a three-month window.
TAFE NSW primary industries teacher Kelly Upton said the now fee-free course applied to a number of different professions in the community.
"There are literally thousands of workers in the primary industries sector that need this licence, and also many people that work in parks and gardens," Ms Upton said.
"By offering it fully online, TAFE NSW is allowing workers to access the course when and where it suits them best, negating the need to travel to a TAFE NSW campus."
TAFE NSW is also offering special mental health scholarships to those in regional health and community services, allowing them to get a Cert IV in Mental Health for no cost to themselves.
TAFE NSW Community Services Team Leader Liz Henigan said that it would ensure workers and volunteers are able to identify mental health issues in the workplace.
"There are incredible opportunities in the mental health field right now and this qualification gives you the practical skills and experience to take the next step," she explained.
"The last few years have highlighted the wellbeing challenges so many people have experienced, and by supporting this initiative, NSW is further building its capacity to support people in regional and remote areas."
Like the chemical training course, the mental health training will be delivered online.
READ MORE:
Over at Western Riverina Community College, those over 60 can enrol in a five-week technology class to brush up on mobile phones, computers and tablets.
At 10am on Wednesdays from February 14 to March 15, classes will be on offer for seniors with little to no computer experience as part of the 'tech-savvy seniors' program from the NSW Government.
Enrolment in the course is available at 6964 5334.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.