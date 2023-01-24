Black Line Swim School caused what could be the upset of the season after coming away with a victory over women's top division leaders Luna Wild.
Heading into Monday night, Black Line knew that finals were out of reach but would have wanted to start their final three games of the season on a high note, while Luna Wild was hoping they'd be able to maintain their spot at the top.
It wasn't to be as Black Line was able to secure a narrow 6-4 victory, their third of the season, which saw Luna Wild drop to second.
Heart Racers have retaken the spot at the top of the ladder after coming away with a narrow 3-2 win in a low-scoring game.
In the final women's game, Snow's Excavations and Gem Girls couldn't be separated as the final siren sounded with the points shared with the sides locked at 7-all.
It sets up a close fight for positions within the top four at the end of the season with first to fifth separated by six points.
Meanwhile, in the men's competition, it looks like it will be another title heading to Marchiori Constructions.
The side has been the form side in recent years, having taken out the past four seasons in the men's top division, and their place in first has been cemented.
They are now four points clear at the top after coming away with a 9-7 victory over George Duncan Electrical.
The battle for second is heating up, with Spencer & Bennett taking victory over LiveFit 24/7 while Tim's Trims knocked over Wiradjuri Dreaming.
It means second to sixth is separated by just two points with two matches remaining.
