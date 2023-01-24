A trivia night to raise money for Griffith Base Hospital's oncology department will grace the Bagtown Exies on February 11.
The night is promising music, trivia and some exciting raffle prizes - all raising money for a good cause.
Organiser Jenny Worthington, a cancer survivor, said she was hoping to 'fill the Exies' and their 270 seats.
"A few years ago, I went through a cancer treatment. I think people don't realise that even if you've got private heath insurance, you end up in a public system," she said.
"It's not about the trivia night, it's just about coming together to raise money for a good cause."
Ms Worthington said that the money raised wasn't intended to go to anything specific, instead just going to make sure they have some set aside for any surprises, repairs or new equipment.
"I'd like to raise enough money for a cold-capping machine, but I don't think we'll get there so it's just for whatever they may need, when they need it," she said.
After raising $10,000 at the last trivia night, she hoped to match or exceed it this time around - with the help of a few businesses around town donating their time or money to help the event with food and space.
Bagtown Exies has agreed to donate the space, with North Woolworths funding the food for the evening.
Tickets are available for 30 dollars per person, with tables of up to ten. Ms Worthington said that ten wasn't required to make a booking though.
"You don't need to book a whole table but if you do book a table, the night will be more enjoyable, otherwise we can seat them."
Bookings can be made by contacting Ms Worthington at 0450 022 919, by February 3.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
