The Area News
What's on

A trivia night is raising money for Griffith Base Hospital's oncology department

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Worthington is the store manager of the north Woolworths, who are helping support her trivia night fundraiser. Photo by Kat Vella

A trivia night to raise money for Griffith Base Hospital's oncology department will grace the Bagtown Exies on February 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.