Several Griffith tourism operators have reported a good surge in visitation this summer, with many saying it has been on par with the previous year despite bad weather and flooding.
From the start of December to now, Griffith's economy received a boost as many escaped to the regions.
Yarran Wines manager, Katie Pastro, said it has been a terrific start to the year.
"We had heaps of people coming through in the first few weeks which has been exceptional," Ms Pastro said.
"It's great to see so many moving around the country again. As a result, numbers visiting the winery have been very consistent.
"A major reason for this is because people are visiting family, friends and, in some cases, are discovering this area for the first time. I hope they spread the word about what a great place this is to be."
Area Hotel manager, Celinea Reedy, said the increase in trade at this time of the year always makes a huge difference.
"We've had a lot of families and people travelling through and sales have gone up from last year," Ms Reedy said.
"People seem to be more willing to travel these days.
"Our good patronage comes despite the fact we reduced trade slightly so we could give our staff a decent break over Christmas. So, we're impressed."
Ms Reedy's barmaid, Sophie Hughes, said she has served people from as far and wide as Sydney, Bermagui and South Australia.
"It's definitely been a busy summer, but I've been very happy with everyone and have had no problems," she said.
Meantime, the owners of the Griffith Tourist Caravan Park say they experienced something of a slump in visitors during the break.
But given the number of bookings they have had this year, they're far from worried.
"Things have been quiet and I think that has to do with the state of roads and weather. We get a lot of grey nomads, and they don't want to get stuck during the Christmas/New Year period," she said.
"Having said that, a lot of our cabins are booked out given the number of tradesmen working on the hospital who come from Sydney and Melbourne.
"Next month we'll experience a big boost. We are completely booked out three days in a row from the start of February due to various sports events.
"We will also be busy with bookings on the 24th, 25th and 26th of February.
"I expect the grey nomads will be back on the road towards the end of next month so we will have plenty of caravans coming through.
"We'll also have caravan clubs, probus clubs, and the vintage car club booking us out during the year.
"In addition, I expect we'll also be booked out for festivals. So realistically, we've been enjoying our down time," Ms Porter said.
