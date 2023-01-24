Double demerits over public holiday period

NSW Police have reminded drivers to be safe on the roads over the public holidays period, with Operation Australia Day once again bringing double demerits back.
Operation Australia Day will start on January 25 and run until the end of the weekend on January 29 - applying double demerits for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and helmet offences - along with increased patrols across the entire state.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King, said that police were expecting a lot more on the roads.
"With double demerits in place over five days we urge everyone to remember the consequences if you do the wrong thing behind the wheel," he said.
"While police will be doing everything in their power to work with the community to keep our roads safe, we also want to advise motorists that everyone has a role to play."
So far in 2023, the road fatality rate is notably lower than the year prior, currently sitting at 13 - seven less than the same time in 2022.
Head of Safety at Transport for NSW Peter Dunphy reminded all not to get complacent.
"Keeping safe on the roads is everyone's responsibility, so please make sure you're well rested before you set off, stick to the speed limit and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination," he siad.
"Put the phone away and never ever drive if you're affected by drugs or alcohol," Mr Dunphy said.
School zones are also back in force from January 27, and police issued a reminder to slow down in school zones especially at peak times.
