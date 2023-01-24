The Area News

Double demerits will be in effect from January 25 to 29, as more are expected to hit the roads

Updated January 24 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Double demerits over public holiday period

NSW Police have reminded drivers to be safe on the roads over the public holidays period, with Operation Australia Day once again bringing double demerits back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.