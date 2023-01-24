The Area News

LHAC-developed wristbands ensure help close at hand for Griffith students

By Margaret King
January 25 2023 - 10:00am
LOCAL LEADER: LHAC wristbands ensure help close at hand

Welcome to 2023. Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee meetings will resume on February 24 and members are looking forward to an exciting year ahead.

