LOCAL LEADER: LHAC wristbands ensure help close at hand

Welcome to 2023. Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee meetings will resume on February 24 and members are looking forward to an exciting year ahead.
The Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment is progressing rapidly and we look forward to keeping the community updated on this progress.
Expressions of interest for three new artwork commissions are now open. Artists with a connection to Griffith and the MLHD are encouraged to apply, with opportunities specifically for artists who are members of the region's First Nation and multicultural communities. Full details are available at https://bit.ly/3IIVgvG.
We will be working with local high schools to present students in Years 7 and 8 with multi-coloured silicone wristbands with the words 'Head Here for Help' and a QR code which directs local students to a dedicated website to access digital information in their own time or with their peers.
These wristbands were developed by the Wagga LHAC and are now being rolled out across the Murrumbidgee in an effort to support young people looking for digital mental health services.
We are looking to recruit new members, particularly from our First Nation's or multicultural communities. If you have a passion for your community and would like to partner with us on our health journey then you could be our next health champion.
We will feature member updates in the coming weeks.
For more information contact LHAC Chair Margaret King on 0409 815 901 or to apply go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/get-involved.
