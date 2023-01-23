Here are the nominees for Griffith's Australia Day sports awards for junior sportsperson, senior sportsperson, sports team of the year and volunteer of the year.
The winners of each award will be announced on Australia Day at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
It has been a sensational year for Tess on the sporting field. She has excelled on the touch field having representated Griffith in the under 12s side in 2022. She was then selected to play for the Southern Stars who went onto win the NSW Junior Regionals. The talented touch player has moved onto the under 13s Griffith Touch representative side for 2023.
Tess was apart of the Griffith East Public School touch team and from there was selected to represent NSW at the Schools Sports Australia National Touch Championship.
The talented sportswomen's talent isn't just on the touch field as Tess was also selected in the Griffith East Netball side and went onto make the Riverina side as well as in the Griffith East AFL side. She was also selected in the Zone side and went on to be selected in the under 12 Southern Inland AFL team at the All Schools Championships held in Coffs Harbour.
Charlie is an emerging netball star with the Griffith Netball Association. Charlie commenced playing netball at the age of nine and progressed through many highlights to date.
Over the past few years Charlie has performed above and beyond with Leeton and Barellan netball as well as Griffith. Successfully being selected in the Southern Sports Academy.
In 2022, Charlie was selected in the Netball NSW First Nations emerging talent team, this is open to all 16-19 years and is a big commitment which saw Charlie in Sydney every two to three weeks whilst in the program.
Reif is an emerging cricketer in Griffith. This year saw him selected in the team that participated in the PSSA State Championship held in Dubbo.
Reif was also selected in the NSW Boys Cricket Team at the All Schools Carnival and he was the only country boy selected to represent in the team.
He was selected as vice-captain for the Murrumbidgee Cricket Council side that competed in the Youth Championship in Dubbo in December and is a crucial member of the Griffith Leagues Club Panthers fourth grade side.
Reif is also an avid AFL player and to his credit was selected in the Giants Development Program where he was selected to represent the MIA in Canberra.
The talented sportsman was also selected to represent St Patrick's Primary School at the McKillop carnival for athletics as well.
Timeeka has had a great last 12 months on the basketball court. She was once again a member of the under 18s girls Griffith Demons side in 2022.
After being selected as a reserve player in the NSW under 18s representative side for 2022 and has been picked in the side for 2023.
Timeeka was selected in the Country side to play in the AJBC to be hold in 2023 and was also picked in the D League tournament.
She has also been selected in the SPP Program whihc is a state-run traning program and is a member of the Southern Sports Academy.
Shamina has been nominated for her efforts in the Griffith Demons under 16s girtls side.
The talented basketballer was selected in the Southern Sports Academy side for 2023 and well as the Indigenous Basketball Association NSW State Team where she went on to be selected in the Southern Region Indigenous Talent Program.
Outside of basketball, Shamia has been selected in the Griffith Netball under 15s representative team and plays League Tag for the Griffith Black and Whites where Shamia picked up the most consistent award for 2022.
Mackenzie has been selected to represent Country NSW at the ACJBC to be held in Albury in January 2023. She is also a member of the under 16s girls Griffith Demons side in 2022, was selected in the NSW under 18s representative side for 2023 and the D League Tournament.
She is also in the SPP Program which is a state-run traning program and is a member of the Southern Sports Academy.
Jack was selected to represent Australia in the Australian Futsal Team as the goal keeper for the under 14s at the National Futsal Championship in Sydney.
Jack traveled to Auckland in September for a 12-day tour as part of the National Futsal Team at the Auckland International Cup.
The talented footballer was also selected in the NSW Country Representative under 14s side where he played as a keeper during the National Youth Championship in Coffs Harbour and played in the NPL in Canberra with the Griffith FC under 14s side.
Jack made it through to the NSWCCC State Titles in Sydney for long jump and triple jump and has also excelled on the touch field where he was a member of the Griffith side at the Junior State Cup and is a member of the Marian Catholic College side. Jack is also a referee for the Griffith Touch Association.
Nicole is a previous winner of the award and as a S15 Hearing Impaired Swimmer has many exceptional performances to her name against this year.
Nicole competed at the SA State Open and MC Championship representing Griffith Swim Club, achieving five gold, six silver and a bronze over the three days and broke five NSW State Records S15 and three Australian Records.
Competiting at the NSW Country Championship, Nicole came away with two silvers, two bronze and two top tens ribbons and then at the NSW State Open competing against Paralympians , she came away with four medals.
Nicole also dominated in her school swim events throughout the year, setting records along the way and picking up a swag of medals representing Murrumbidgee Regional High.
Her list of accomplishments continued with her swimming at major meets around the state including an event in Brisbane for the first time. Nicole achieved the School Sports Australia National Swimming Championship 2022 13-19 Multi Class Female Swimmer from the meet.
RELATED
Scott is involved with the Australian Scale Aerobatics Association, IMAC International Miniature Aerobic Competition during 2022.
He competed and was placed in Wings Over Wangaratta and 1st in unlimited Leeton Phantom Fly In.
Scott came home first in unlimited P&DARMCS INAC and first in unlimited at Tin Can Bay Queensland. He added a second at the unlimited Victorian State Championship in Shepparton and first in the unlimited. Four times Victorian State Champion and current NSW State Champion in unlimited ASAA National Championship held in Leeton.
Scott flies a radio controlled plane with a 3m wing span with a 220cc four-cylinder, two-stroke motor and travels to Queenland, Victoria and all over NSW to attend competitions.
Josh became the newest State Champion in October, winning the 2022 NSW Championship (sandgreens) at Binalong Golf Club.
The event was over two days with 120 people fighting for the title and rounds of 71 and 73 led to a one hot victory.
Earlier in the year, Josh was runner-up in the annual Yarrawonga Classic which also contested over two days with 100 people. After winning day one with a 6-under-par 66, and having a two-shot lead, Josh proceeded to shoot a 72 even-par the second day, missing the crown by one shot to the eventual winner.
Blake has had a very successful year as a referee for the game of basketball. He was selected to referee at the under 16 Nationals earlier in the year which saw him travel to Perth for two weeks.
Blake was also selected as one of the basketball referee instructors at the inaugural Southern under 12s Jamboree held here at the newly opened Griffith Sports precinct in October that saw 150 plus athletes attend.
He has also helped administrate the 2022 Western Junior League referee program and in November Blake was invited and attended the Australian School Championship on the Gold Coast as a coaching educator and instructor.
Blake has hepled the local association implement a referee development program that is well-needed. Blake is working on making the job as a referee for all more accessible for everyone by making it cool to become a referee. In November Blake was selected again to attend the Australian Country Basketball Cup that was held in Albury.
After successfuly competing around our local area this year, the Griffith East side made it all the way to the Paul Kelly Cup Final in Sydney in September which was the first time the Cup has been held since 2019.
From a pool of 400 sides from across NSW and the ACT, which also included Catholic and Independent Schools, the side made it to the final four teams in the state.
On day one the side made it to the final without conceding a goal in the pool stages and eventually went down to McKillop Catholic College in a very close grand final. Coach and teacher Andrew Noad was named AFL Primary School Teacher of the Year by AFL NSW/ACT.
The Griffith Netball under 15 representative team had an awesome year in 2022 with major achievements
The side was undefeated at both the Queenbeyan and Orange carnivals, were unlucky not to take out the Wodonga canival where sides came from all over NSW, ACT and Victoria to compete and competed admirably at the Wagga Carnival in division one.
The team attended the Senior State Age Titles in Sydney and over the three days, playing in division three, they finished undefeated and we crowned Division Three State Age title holders.
The MRHS under 14s rugby league team competed in the Buckley Shield against all other State High Schools and were crowned champions.
They also competed against the winners of the Catholic Championship and went on to become the NSW All School Champions.
This side made it all the way through to the State final.
Commencing in April, the knockout series involved lots of teams and lots of time on the road and earned their spot in the final against Nulkaba Public School on November 21.
The final was action packed and very close with the scores even heading into the final quarter and unfortunately the side went down 29-22.
The young Demons competed in this years NSW Western Junior League Competition and after some tough round games the boys made it to the final series in May.
Playing the Dubbo side in the semi final, the boys managed a one point win to see them take on Leweton in the grand final. The boys held on and won the grand final by two points and were crowned 2022 under 12s WJL Champions.
Marcus Charles was named MVP for the Final and saw the side qualify for the State Cup in Sydney.
This tournament sees the Country sides compete against the more polished Metro sides, the boys held their own and learned from the experience.
Micheal is the president of both the Griffith Hockey Association and the president of the Easts Hockey Club and helped to organise the sporting precinct throughout the whole process.
He arranged players and teams from Sydney to come down for the opening of the sporting precinct and is a member of the Griffith City Sports Council.
He has helped organise the new competition for to be played at the sports precinct and has been a tireless worker for the Hockey Association for many years.
Peter has been a long and loyal hard working member of the Griffith Cycle Club for over 20 years and is always the first person to put his hand up to help whether it's putting out road signs, organsing social events and more.
He has held numerous positions on the committee over the years and performed each position admirably.
Peter is a regular competitor in the Tour de Riverina races as well, competes at the State and National Masters events and helps make sure the Dean Carter Annual Event is held each year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.