P-plater busted going 50kms over speed limit

A 21-year-old man lost his license in one swift move, after police pulled him over for driving at over 50kms over the speed limit.
Police pulled over a grey SUV at 1pm on January 20 for speeding along Burley Griffin Way, and spoke to the P2 driver who was unable to provide a reason for his excessive speed. The radar clocked him at 153km/hour in a 100km/hour zone.
The young man was issued with a fine for speeding and his license was instantly suspended.
Meanwhile, several unlicensed people were busted driving on the same weekend. A grey station wagon was stopped on Burley Griffin Way just before 4pm on January 20, after an automatic number plate reader observed that the plates had expired.
The 30-year-old driver, when asked to produce his license, said that it had expired and showed his passport instead. He will appear in Griffith Local Court on March 1 for driving while never licensed, and was issued with fines for driving an unregistered and uninsured car.
A 26-year-old male was caught on Kookora Street, after police observed him indicating a right-turn, and promptly turning left. Police followed the car and saw the indicators going back and forth, before pulling over the man and asking him to produce his license.
After some questioning, the man admitted that he did not own a license - and further checks showed that he was charged with the same offence in October 2022. He was swiftly taken to Griffith Police Station and charged.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.