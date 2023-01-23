The Area News

A p-plater lost his license in one go after travelling at 150km/h on Burley Griffin Way

Updated January 24 2023 - 9:10pm, first published January 23 2023 - 5:00pm
P-plater busted going 50kms over speed limit

A 21-year-old man lost his license in one swift move, after police pulled him over for driving at over 50kms over the speed limit.

