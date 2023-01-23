Call for artists to aid Griffith Base redevelopment

Griffith's artists are being encouraged to get their creative juices flowing as part of the $250 million Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment.
Expressions of Interest (EOI) are now open to artists with connections to the area for three new artworks that enhance patient, visitor, staff and care experiences.
As part of the upgrade, the clinical services building at Griffith Base Hospital will feature artworks aimed at capturing the facilities unique and distinctive identity.
NSW Health Infrastructure's rural and regional executive director Amanda Bock said exposure to the arts has a profoundly beneficial impact for patients.
"It improves patient health and well being through it's use in health promotion and messaging, improving health literacy for individuals and the wider community," Ms Bock said.
"The arts and culture program for the new Griffith Base Hospital is about much more than just deciding what will hang on the walls.
"It aims to support models of care, leave a positive lasting cultural legacy for the community and create a significant opportunity to celebrate the creative talent of the region.
"With opportunities specifically for local artists, this is a significant investment into arts and culture that aims to impact the health care experience while celebrating First Nations and multicultural stories important to our communities."
Local arts organisation, The CAD Factory, have been appointed as the creative producer for the project.
Interested artists and community members are invited to find out more about arts opportunities at a drop-in information session to be held on Thursday February 9 from 2 until 6pm at the Griffith Community Centre
There, attendees will receive advice on how to prepare and compete the EOI process.
Aboriginal artists and those who identify as part of the multicultural community are encouraged to attend and apply.
Submissions close at midnight on February 27.
EOI can be made at gbhredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au/arts-and-culture/arts-in-health
For more information contact Vic at The CAD Factory by email vic@cadfactory.com.au or phone 0409 543 952.
The new state-of-the-art hospital is due to be completed in 2025.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
