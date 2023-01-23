The Area News

Expressions of interest now open for works that enhance experiences at the hospital

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:53am, first published January 23 2023 - 3:42pm
Call for artists to aid Griffith Base redevelopment

Griffith's artists are being encouraged to get their creative juices flowing as part of the $250 million Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment.

