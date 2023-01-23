The Coleambally Nomads pulled the McGann Family Twenty20 Shield final out of the fire as they took on Exies Eagles on Sunday.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Nomads were able to add 16 runs before Cooper Smith (9) was caught off the bowling of Avinash Gurram (1/19).
Shawn Iddles and Nathan Hodgson were able to make starts and got their side to 34 before Iddles (15) fell to the bowling of Ryan Bock (1/16) while Jacob Breed (7) was knocked over by Cameron Harrison.
Hodgson and Rohan Lacey were able to get their side to 61 before a great throw from the deep saw Hodgson (19) run out by Gavin Woods.
Chris Ianelli (15) was able to make a strong start before he was caught and bowled by Harrison (2/21), Luke Roberts (17*) and Lacey (17*) were able to add 21 runs with the time they had remaining to see Coleambally finish their 20 overs on 5/108.
In response, the Exies Eagles were able to make a strong start at the top of the order, with Peter Davis and Eagles captain Don Jayasuriya putting on 26 for the first wicket before Ianelli (1/14) knocked over Davis (12).
The strong start continued as Jayasuriya played the leading role in a 25-run partnership with Glenn Hayllar before Hayllar (1) was caught off the bowling of Breed.
The slow bowling from Breed (2/28) helped to stall the Eagles' innings as he picked up Woods (4) soon after before James Clarke (1/10) picked up the dangerous Jayasuriya (39).
That was where the wheels started to fall off for the Eagles.
Despite the best efforts to make a start Bradyn Challis (8) was the only Eagles batter to get a start as Iddles (2/24), while when Smith was able to run out Warren Bock (8), it ended the chances of the Eagles.
The Exies side was able to face the remaining overs to finish on 7/98 off their 20 overs and see Coleambally pick up their second McGann Family Shield win with a 10-run victory.
The Nomads previously won the shield in its first season in 2020/21.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
