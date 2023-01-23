A third major retail block could be on the way for Griffith, setting up shop on the opposite side of Kidman Way to Bunnings.
The "Griffith Homemaker Centre" would potentially hold two fast-food restaurants with drive-through services, alongside eight impressively large retail spaces, and is estimated to cost 21 million dollars to complete.
The current application has the centre open from 7am to 6pm on weekdays, from 8am to 5pm on Saturdays, and from 9am to 4pm on Sundays and public holidays - but notes that businesses could apply for varied trading hours. The two fast-food chains would operate 24/7.
The development features 210 carparks, and pedestrian footpaths.
Of course, the major impact of the potential development is economic and while new businesses in the centre could compete with existing businesses in the city, developers argue that there is room for all.
"The proponent believes that the considerable demand exists for new/more specialist retail businesses and food and drink premises. The subject site's location on the southern edge of the city is not considered to be an unfair advantage to existing businesses located elsewhere in the city which may be located closer to the city centre," the application reads.
The application is currently in front of council.
The development application is currently on public exhibition at council's website and office, with submissions available to be made until 4pm on February 3.
