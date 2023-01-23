The Area News

Development application for a major retail centre is on public exhibition

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 24 2023 - 3:22pm, first published January 23 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The vacant lot across from Bunnings could be the home to a new retail complex in the future. Photo by Cai Holroyd. Inset contributed

A third major retail block could be on the way for Griffith, setting up shop on the opposite side of Kidman Way to Bunnings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.