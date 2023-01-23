With temperatures expected to climb back into the late thirties this week, the RFS is reminding residents to do all they can to curb the risk of fire.
It come after emergency crews were called to extinguish a blaze that erupted in the garage of a Coleambally home.
Around 7pm on Sunday night, multiple crews attended the scene which is understood to have occurred while the home's resident was working on a vehicle.
Griffith RFS along with three other crews attended but fortunately the fire was contained before it could spread to nearby grass.
No injuries were sustained but the garage was damaged by smoke.
The RFS is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
RFS Operational Officer Isaac Lee said the swift response prevented further damage or a worse situation from developing.
"The big thing for people to remember is that while there has been some rain, there is plenty of grass and it is definitely curing," he said.
"Grass fires can happen anytime, even without high temperatures and winds. In this case, the fire was contained before it could reach the lawn but I don't like to think what might have happened if it had."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, which has a weather service stationed at the Griffith Airport, the mercury is set to rise into the mid thirties on Australia Day and could climb as high as 39 degrees on Saturday.
Rainfall has also been relatively light the past two months in comparison to much of last year.
Just 20mm has fallen so far since the start of December and there is only a slim chance of any showers this week.
Officer Lee is encouraging residents, especially those near bush-land, to take every appropriate measure to protect their homes, with last years rain meaning vegetation is plentiful.
"The biggest thing people can do is maintain gutters, keep the lawn mown and ensure fly screens are properly secured to prevent potential embers entering the home," he said.
"It's also important to check with the relevant agencies, such as the 'Fires Near Me' app.
"With mowing lawns, I encourage residents to choose the time to do that carefully. Fires do occur from mower blades hitting rocks and causing sparks so we advise choosing the early morning or evening to mow.
"I'm anticipating we will be working with Fire and Rescue NSW to monitor conditions and to protect the community when needed," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.