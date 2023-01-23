The Area News

Residents urged to prepare for hot and dry week ahead

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:10pm, first published January 23 2023 - 3:00pm
RFS Operational Officer Isaac Lee said the swift response to a fire in Coleambally prevented further damage. He is warning residents to take measures with hot conditions to occur this week.

With temperatures expected to climb back into the late thirties this week, the RFS is reminding residents to do all they can to curb the risk of fire.

Local News

