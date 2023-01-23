The Area News

52nd MIA Carnival sees records tumble at Griffith Regional Sports Centre

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 23 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first big athletics event to be held at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre has seen some outstanding performances at the 52nd MIA Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.