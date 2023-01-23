The first big athletics event to be held at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre has seen some outstanding performances at the 52nd MIA Carnival.
After the official opening on Sunday, it didn't take long for there to be records broken with some outstanding efforts from athletes from Griffith and the wider Riverina.
The day started strong with Olympian Youcef Abdi taking all of the athletes on a warm-up around the track before they set about their event-packed day.
For Griffith athletes, Eloise McCarthy enjoyed a strong day on the new running track setting new records for the 100m, 200m and 800m in the under 14s girls multiclass.
In the under 15s boys multiclass, Leslie Ledwich set new records in the 100m, discus, shot put, and long jump on a strong day.
Christian Callcut was in a record-breaking mood.
After smashing the under 17 boys' 110m hurdles record, which was set on grass with a time of 19.28, Callcut blew that out of the water with a time of 16.82.
Callcut moved that record-breaking form into the field events to break the long jump pit, breaking an eight-year-old record with a jump of 6.34m.
In an impressive performance, Callcut was able to smash the under-17 boys high jump record, which has stood since 2018, by 25cm, with an impressive leap of 1.85m.
Griffith capped off the day with five age champions.
Griffith Little Athletics president Veronica Cudmore was pleased to see the day run largely without issues at the new facility.
"Really happy with how things all worked out," she said.
"Obviously, we have some new things to get used to and some teething issues, but it was a great trial run ahead of Regionals. We have already started our planning to get things work more efficiently."
Having missed the last couple of years due to COVID and then being away from Westend Oval (now Griffith Regional Sports Centre), Cudmore said it was great to get competitions back in Griffith and thanked the volunteers and parents for helping the day to run smoothly.
Next up will be the true test of the facility when Griffith plays host to the Region Four Track and Field Championship on February 4-5.
RELATED
Under 6 girls - Ella Swan (Finley)
Under 6 boys - Van Gregurke (Leeton)
Under 7 girls - Evelyn Vidler (Narrandera)
Under 7 boys - Jobe Marshall (Finley)
Under 8 girls - Kaia Park (Narrandera)
Under 8 boys - Jayden Grant (Kooringal)
Under 8 multi class - Kaiser Atkins (Finley)
Under 9 girls - Anna Gleeson (Lockhart)
Under 9 boys - Louis Killen (Leeton)
Under 9s equal first - Jordan Tracey (Wagga)
Under 10 girls - Alani DeMartin (Griffith)
Under 10 boys - Antonio Catanzariti (Griffith)
Under 11 girls - Ruth Hornung (Finley)
Under 11 boys - Archer Wison (Albury)
Under 12 girls - Lydia Hornung (Finley)
Under 12 boys - Jordan Swan (Finley)
Under 12 multi class - Blake Heath (Leeton)
Under 13 girls - Jocci Field (Griffith)
Under 13 boys - Lachlan Tracey (Wagga)
Under 14 girls - Amanda Hopkins (Griffith)
Under 14 girls equal first - Lily Paton (Leeton)
Under 14 girls multi class - Eloise McCarthy (Griffith)
Under 14 boys - Jamal Thomson (Korringal)
Under 15 girls - Oliva Thompson (Finley)
Under 15 boys - Zavier Day (Wagga)
Under 15 multi class - Leslie Ledwich (Griffith)
Under 17 girls - Erica Nicholls (Finley)
Under 17 boys - Christian Callcut (Griffith)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.